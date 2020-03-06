AGR dues: Relief, if any, will be for all telcos, says govt

The government wants to offer some relief but it also wants to be in compliance of the SC order.

At a time when Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read is coming to meet senior ministers over the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the government has clarified that any kind of relief, if given, will be for the whole telecom industry and not just one company.

The government is working on some relief measures for telcos but no final decision has yet been taken. “Any decision will have to be cleared by the Cabinet. The intent of the government is clear that it does not want any company to close down,” sources said.

But the relief will be for everyone and not just Vodafone Idea, the source added.

According to sources, Read is likely to meet finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Amit Shah and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday to press for relief for Vodafone Idea. The company has so far only deposited Rs 3,500 crore to the government out of the total AGR dues of Rs 53,039 crore while it is yet to complete its self-assessment. Others, including Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, have submitted full amount of dues based on their self-assessment.

Bharti Airtel has deposited a total of Rs 18,004 crore towards AGR dues while Tata Teleservices has paid Rs 4,197 crore.

The government has also issued notices to telecom firms asking to make full payment of dues as per the Supreme Court order.

According to the government, Airtel owes Rs 35,586 crore while the amount due on Tata Teleservices is Rs 13,823 crore.

The closure of Vodafone Idea would mean that the government also loses over Rs 2 lakh crore by way of other dues like deferred spectrum installments and the banks will take a hit of around Rs 50,000 crore.