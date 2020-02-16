AGR dues: Banks will pay price if telcos shut, says SBI chief Rajnish Kumar

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.

A day after the Supreme Court warned telecom companies for their failure to clear Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said not just lenders, but the entire ecosystem would have to “pay the price” if any telecom firm went bankrupt. Stating that no such company had yet communicated to him their intention to shut shop, the chief of the country’s largest lender said: “If there is a negative impact on any enterprise (in telecom or elsewhere), it impacts a larger ecosystem, whether it is banks, employees, vendors, consumers, etc. Everybody gets impacted. So, that impact, when it comes, we will have to pay the price.”

He was responding to a query on the potential impact on banks if telcos went bankrupt. Kumar said both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are standard accounts as of now, and that only two accounts (Aircel and RCom) have been declared as non-performing assets. Vodafone Idea alone owes the government a total dues of Rs 2,16,501 crore — including Rs 53,039 crore in AGR dues, a whopping Rs 1,57,750 crore in deferred spectrum payment (payable until 2031) and a one-time spectrum charge of Rs 5,712 crore (under litigation).

Banks have an exposure of as much as Rs 49,463 crore to Vodafone. As for AGR dues, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 35,586 crore, Tate Teleservices Rs 13,823 crore and Reliance Communications Rs 20,434 crore. Asked about the hike in insurance cover on bank deposits, the SBI chief said the bank wouldn’t pass on the burden of the increase in premium to its customers. “We never recovered the premium from customers, we will not do it now either. As far as the impact of the rise from 10 paise to 12 paise (for every Rs 100 rupee deposit) is concerned, earlier if we were paying Rs 3,000 crore, now we will pay Rs 3,600 crore premium,” he said.