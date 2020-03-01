AGR dues: Airtel pays ‘full’ amount with Rs 8,004 crore more

Apart from Airtel , Tata Teleservices has also paid Rs 2,197 crore towards AGR dues, terming it to be full and final settlement. (Reuters)

Bharti Airtel has deposited an additional Rs 8,004 crore to the government towards the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, claiming to have made its full and final payment in compliance with the Supreme Court order. The company had paid Rs 10,000 crore on February 17, while stating that the remaining amount would be deposited after completion of self-assessment.

Airtel said it has carried out self-assessment from FY 2006-07 onwards, up to December 31, 2019, and interest thereon up to February 29, 2020, in line with the AGR judgment. “Accordingly, the company has paid an additional amount of Rs 3,004 crore towards the full and final amount due over and above ad-hoc amount of Rs 10,000 crore paid on February 17 on behalf of Bharti Group of companies,” Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

The payment included liabilities on Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Telenor India. “We have also deposited an additional amount of Rs 5,000 crore, as an ad-hoc payment subject to the subsequent refund/adjustment to cover differences, if any, arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT,” Airtel added. However, as per DoT estimates, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 35,586 crore towards the AGR dues, including licence fee, spectrum usage charges with interest on unpaid amount, penalty and interest on penalty till July 2019.

Apart from Airtel, Tata Teleservices has also paid Rs 2,197 crore towards AGR dues, terming it to be full and final settlement, whereas Vodafone Idea has paid only Rs 3,500 crore so far. There is no word from the company by when the remaining amount is to be paid. The DoT has made it clear that it wants payment of full dues and soon a notice will be issued to Tata Teleservices asking to explain its calculations. It has to be seen now if a similar notice will be issued to Airtel too, as it has also paid much less than the dues calculated by DoT.

An inter-ministerial panel on Friday did not take any decision for providing relief to telecom operators, as more details are required for reconciliation of data regarding AGR of companies. The meeting, which went on for over two hours, deliberated on the various relief measures that could be offered to the operators, but no decision was taken. As per sources, the Digital Communications Commission of DoT is discussing a host of options, including providing soft loans to telecom operators, deferment of AGR-related dues to yearly installments preceded by a moratorium, and reduction of levies on the telecom sector.