AGR crisis: Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister; seeks cut in taxes for sector

Published: February 20, 2020 7:20:45 PM

Sunil Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment "expeditiously".

"AGR is an unprecedented crisis for industry, which is being dealt with by government," he said.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cut in taxes and levies for the sector, amid the “unprecedented” AGR crisis. Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment “expeditiously”.

Mittal further said the industry is heavily taxed and suggested cut in taxes and levies for the sector. He said Airtel has time till March 17 to make balance payments, adding that the company will pay its dues “much before that”.

