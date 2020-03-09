AGR case may get fresh legal twist as telcos come out with differences in calculation

The telco has said it does not have the capability to pay more and that its survival depends on some form of relief by the government.

With Vodafone Idea also coming out with its self assessment regarding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues — Rs 21,533 crore — much lower than the government-computed Rs 53,039 crore, the stage is set for yet another legal battle between the operators and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

As reported earlier, Bharti Airtel and Tata Telseservices have also assessed their dues at much lower amount than that of DoT’s and paid according to it. Bharti has assessed its AGR dues at around Rs 13,000 crore and paid another Rs 5,000 crore to bridge any differences. So, in all it has paid around Rs 18,000 crore against the DoT’s computed dues of Rs 35,586 crore.

Similarly, Tata Teleservices has paid Rs 2,197 crore as its self-assessed dues and an additional Rs 2,000 crore to cover any reconciliation differences. This again is much lower than DoT’s value of Rs 13,823 crore.

While Vodafone Idea came out with its self-assessed amount only on March 6, it has paid much lesser than it — Rs 3,500 crore

The telco has said it does not have the capability to pay more and that its survival depends on some form of relief by the government.

According to the DoT’s calculation the total dues by these three companies add up to around Rs 1.02 lakh crore. On receiving lower payment as a result of lower assessed amount, the DoT last week dashed off notices to the telcos asking them to pay up the remaining amount or provide documents to support their lower calculated amount.

While the companies would be providing the documents to support their claim – they maintain that in DoT’s calculation there are several duplication and certain amounts have not been adjusted – the matter does not end there. Either or both of the party are sure to go to the Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) over the dispute over the amounts involved.

Exactly when and how would only be clear after March 17, when the matter is scheduled to come up in the Supreme Court. According to legal observers, while DoT will enumerate the steps it has taken to recover the dues, the companies – Bharti and Tata – will present their numbers and claim that they have complied of the SC order.

Thereafter, a fresh legal twist may take place.

On its part, the government has so far maintained that it is working on some relief measures for the stressed telecom sector but it cannot do anything on payment of AGR dues as it has to comply with the SC order. It has said the interest of the operators and consumers will be balanced.