Agenda for 2019: Trai to begin consultation on spectrum issues

Trai chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday that after discussions with the telecom operators, the regulator has decided to come out with a consultation paper on the calculation methodology of reserve price for spectrum auction. This was part of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) deliberations with Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which is done every year to chart the authority’s agenda for the upcoming calendar year.

“We met operators today to chalk out Trai’s agenda for 2019. We have received their suggestions and based on which we will take up spectrum-related issues like policy on auctions, reserve price valuation methodology, spectrum leasing, surrendering, trading, etc. We will bring a consultation paper which will have all spectrum issues,” Sharma told reporters.

Besides these subjects, Sharma said that issues of fiberisation and related infrastructure, regulatory framework for Internet of Things (IoT), review of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) and designing of a broadband readiness index for states. “The meeting today was important as now we have a new digital communications policy in place. There are lot of statements in the policy which will require deliberations. We wanted to consult with the telecom service providers to get their view point on key issues and subjects,” Sharma added.

The industry also urged Trai to hold a consultation on the issue of high taxes and levies as well as the bottlenecks related to GST refunds during the meeting, he said.