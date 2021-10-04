AGEL completes acquisition of SB Energy India for USD 3.5 billion

Solar capacity accounts for 84 per cent of the portfolio (4,180 MW), wind-solar hybrid capacity accounts for 9 per cent (450 MW) and wind capacity accounts for 7 per cent (324 MW). (Representational image)

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of SB Energy India for USD 3.5 billion (Rs 26,000 crore). “AGEL, the world’s largest solar power developer, successfully completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings Ltd (SB Energy India) in an all-cash deal for which definitive agreements were signed on May 18, 2021,” a company statement said.

With this deal, SB Energy India is now a 100 per cent subsidiary of AGEL. Earlier, it was a 80:20 joint venture between Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp and Bharti Group.

The transaction pegs SB Energy India at an enterprise valuation of USD 3.5 billion (approximately Rs 26,000 crore) and marks the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India, it stated.

Just last week, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the group would invest over USD 20 billion over the next 10 years in renewable energy generation. This transaction takes AGEL closer to becoming the global leader in renewables, said Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, AGEL in the statement.

”The addition of these high-quality large utility-scale assets from SB Energy India demonstrates Adani Green Energy’s intent to accelerate India’s efforts to transition towards a carbon neutral future. Our renewable energy foundations will enable an entire ecosystem of new industries that can be expected to catalyse job creation in multiple sectors,” he noted. SB Energy India has 5 GW renewable assets across four states in India through its SPVs.

The portfolio holds 1,700 MW of operational renewable assets, 2,554 MW of assets under construction and 700 MW of assets near construction.

Solar capacity accounts for 84 per cent of the portfolio (4,180 MW), wind-solar hybrid capacity accounts for 9 per cent (450 MW) and wind capacity accounts for 7 per cent (324 MW).

Split across 15 projects with an average project size of 330 MW, this is one of India’s highest quality renewable portfolios, with many of the assets being solar park-based projects and constructed using best-in-class governance, project development, construction and operations and maintenance standards.

The value accretive acquisition boosts AGEL’s operational portfolio to 5.4 GW and its overall portfolio to 19.8 GW implying a 4x growth locked-in, the company said.