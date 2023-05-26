scorecardresearch
AGEL arm commissions 130-MW wind energy plant in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Limited (AWEK5L) has commissioned a 130-MW wind power plant located at Kutch in Gujarat.

Written by PTI
adani, adani group
The plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at a tariff of Rs 2.83 per kWh (kilo watt hour) for 25 years.

With the commissioning of the plant, its total operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and the total operational renewable generation capacity has touched to 8,216 MW-mark, AGEL said in a statement.

The plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at a tariff of Rs 2.83 per kWh (kilo watt hour) for 25 years.

Part of Adani Group, AGEL develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 17:08 IST

