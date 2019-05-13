After YC Deveshwar’s demise, ITC appoints Sanjiv Puri as Chairman; key highlights from Q4 results

Following the demise of veteran YC Deveshwar, FMCG giant ITC has named the current MD Sanjiv Puri as the Chairman of the Company with effect from 13th May, 2019.

 ITC has reported a 18.73% on-year rise in profit at Rs 3,481.90 crore compared with Rs 2,932.71 crore net in the same quarter last fiscal.

Following the demise of veteran YC Deveshwar, FMCG giant ITC has named the current MD Sanjiv Puri as the Chairman of the Company with effect from 13th May, 2019. Consequently, Sanjiv Puri’s new designation is Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. The development comes after ITC’s longest serving Chairman YC Deveshwar passed away on Saturday morning after a breif period of illness, according to a PTI report. Deveshwar was first appointed as an Executive Director on 1st April, 1984 and became Chairman effective 1 st April, 1996. He thereafter was appointed as Chairman in non-executive capacity with effect from 5th February, 2017.

In the latest quarter, ITC has reported a 18.73% on-year rise in profit at Rs 3,481.90 crore compared with Rs 2,932.71 crore net in the same quarter last fiscal. ITC has reported a revenue of Rs 12,206 crore, in the quarter as compared with Rs 10,586.80 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal year. The EBITDA rose by more than 10.3% in the quarter to Rs 4,572 crore. The margin came in at 31.8% as compared to an ET Not poll of 39%.

The cigarette sales see a growth of 11% on-year to Rs 5,486 crore. The EBIT for the cigarette business stands at Rs 3,856 crore. The EBIT margin for the business of cigarettes come in at 70.3%. The agri sales see a growth of 16.2% on-year to Rs 2,101 crore. The EBIT for the agriculture business stands at Rs 147.20 crore, up 18.2% on-year. The EBIT margin for the business of agriculture came in at 7%.  The sales from hotel operations jumped 25% on-year to  Rs 510 crore. In the same period previous financial year, ITC had reported a sales from operations at Rs 408 crore.

ITC’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5.75 per Ordinary Share of  Rs 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval, the meeting for which will be held on Friday, 12th July, 2019. The dividend, if declared, will be paid on Tuesday, 16th July, 2019, ITC said in a stock exchange filing.

