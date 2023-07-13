After weak quarterly numbers, HCL Tech says no increment for senior staff this year

Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer of HCL Tech, said that the decision will not impact the mid-senior level and junior staff of the company.

HCL Tech has decided to not give increment to senior staff this year. The decision comes after the company reported weak quarterly numbers on Wednesday. According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the decision was announced by company’s CFO. Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer of HCL Tech, said that the decision will not impact the mid-senior level and junior staff of the company. However, the report states that the appraisal will be rolled out with a delay of a quarter.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 14:44 IST