After the Polo, VW Ameo also gets a smaller engine

Volkswagen India, which had earlier announced the introduction of a new 1.0-litre MPI (multipoint injection) petrol engine for its hatchback Polo—replacing the 1.2-litre motor—has introduced the same engine in its compact sedan, the Ameo. This 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit develops a peak power of 75bhp and a torque of 95Nm. While these figures are slightly lower than what was developed by the 1.2-litre engine, the company said the new engine is more fuel-efficient. The diesel continues to be the 1.5-litre unit.

To help popularise its new offering, Volkswagen India has started the Ameo roadshow that will cover 250 cities over four months. The company said the aim is not only to give potential customers an opportunity to test drive the car, but there will also be on-the-spot bookings and financial service options available. Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The introduction of the Ameo reaffirms our commitment towards the Indian market. By taking the Ameo to our customers, we are strengthening our regional connect.”

Volkswagen, one of the top-three car players globally, is a niche player in India, and aims to carve a market share of 3% over the next five years.