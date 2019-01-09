After Supreme Court clearance, Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper to mobe TNPCB for consent

Armed with the Supreme Court’s positive order on Tuesday, Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper will move to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) afresh with the request, seeking issuance of ‘renewal of consent to operate’ in a day or two. “It is a great order. The SC clearly said that NGT followed all the requsite norms in giving its final verdict. There has been no reason to stay the NGT order. The NGT order to be implemented in toto and hence we will be moving the PCB with the SC order soon,” said P Ramnath, CEO, Sterlite Copper.

Speaking to the FE, Ramnath said the three weeks time, set by the NGT to TNPCB to obey its order and issue ‘renewal of consent to operate’ to the company, is already over and the PCB should have issued us the same. But that did not take place. “Anyhow, we will be moving afresh the PCB with the SC order and we hope the latter will conisder and issue the consent order soon,” he said.

To a specific question, he said, it is difficult to say at this point of time when the factory will become operational. Even if the PCB issues consent order, it takes us lot of time to set the factory in operational conditional as it was closed for closed almost 10 months now. We have to clear debris and other hazardous materials if any inside the factory.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, TNPCB informed Vedanta that it cannot consider the latter’s request for issue of renewal of consent to operate, authorisation under Hazardous Wastes Rules and opening of the premises for maintenance.

Earlier on December 15, 2018, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) set aside the Tamil Nadu government order that directed permanent closure of the group’ Sterlite Copper plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The NGT, in its final order, while also quashing the directive of TNPCB for shutting down of the plant, asked the Board to pass fresh order of renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances, subject to appropriate conditions for protection of environment, in accordance with law within three weeks from the date of order.