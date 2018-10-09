After making Patanjali leader in FMCG space, Baba Ramdev wants to invest Rs 1,00,000 crore in these sectors

“Patanjali will not allow foreign equity or go in for a public issue,” he said. (PTI)

After establishing Patanjali Ayurved as a leader in the FMCG space, Baba Ramdev wishes to spend Rs 100,000 crore on charity work. Speaking at a conference organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation in Delhi, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that he wishes to spend rupees one lakh crore in the sectors related to health, education, research and development, agriculture and environment.

Patanjali Ayurved is now putting its focus on the agriculture and food processing sector, PTI reported citing Baba Ramdev. The FMCG company wants to bring out more products from the farm and food processing sector, he said. In addition, Patanjali wants to work in the solar energy sector, he said.

Patanjali wants to encourage organic farming and produce various products based on the same, he added. Meanwhile, last month, the FMCG company entered the cow milk segment when it launched cow milk and milk-based dairy products at much cheaper rates than the current market leaders.

Patanjali’s latest plan

Talking about opening up of new stores, he said Patanjali wants to open at least 100 more stores before March next year. The homegrown company registered a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, clocking 111 percent growth in the fiscal year 2016-17. “Rs 12,000 crore is a decent amount and we would grow forward from here. We are aiming to make Patanjali as one of the leading FMCG company globally,” PTI reported Ramdev as saying.

Patanjali won’t go public

Speaking further, Ramdev said that neither he wants to go for foreign equity nor listing on any stock exchange as Patanjali is a charitable firm. “Patanjali will not allow foreign equity or go in for a public issue,” he said.