After Jet Airways crisis, Qatar Airways seeks nod for additional flights to fill the void

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 5:04:30 PM

The Qatar-Indian market is affected by the crisis looming on the Indian aviation industry with the grounding of Jet Airways in April 2017.

Qatar Airways has said that it wants to help the nation in the face of adversity.

West Asian carrier Qatar Airways is seeking government approval to fill the void in the Indian aviation industry created by Jet Airways fiasco. Offering brief relief to the Indian expats stuck in Qatar, the airline “made a formal submission to the Indian authorities to allow for the implementation of temporary solutions to Indian families during the summer travel peak,” the airline said in a statement. The Qatar-Indian market is affected by the crisis looming on the Indian aviation industry with the grounding of Jet Airways in April 2017. This has led to a reduced number of seats from Indian airlines on Qatar-India route. The Middle Eastern carrier has proposed an additional number of seats on the busiest routes which include Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore.

Also Read: Jet Airways fiasco: India’s forex kitty hit as Qatar, British Airways, Etihad take international slots

India’s forex to take a hit

Most of the Indian expatriates are based in the Middle East and with Jet Airways grounding, India will be losing a considerable chunk of its forex with other international airlines jumping on to grab Jet Airways slots, Ashish Mohati, President of JAMEWA (Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s Welfare Association) had earlier told Financial Express Online. “Jet Airways was the biggest flyer to the Middle East. These people are now taking Qatar and Emirates. Who is making the money then? The real financial loss is to the government of India,” he added.

Around 7 lakh Indian expatriates reside in Qatar, according to Ministry of Interior Qatar. This is about one-fourth of the total population of Qatar. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said that the nation seeks to be a loyal and reliable partner in the face of adversity.

Air India and Jet Airways were the two prominent Indian international carriers. With Jet grounding, the Indian expatriates are left with little or no choice. “Without our contingency plan, Indian travellers will be forced to either choose expensive last-minute tickets or complicated and burdensome re-routings,” Qatar Airways said in a statement. The issue is aggravated with illegal airspace blockade imposed on the State of Qatar on 5 June 2017, due to which flying options through neighbouring countries is no longer available.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jet AirwaysQatar Airways
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. After Jet Airways crisis, Qatar Airways seeks nod for additional flights to fill the void
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition