After Jet Airways crisis, Qatar Airways seeks nod for additional flights to fill the void

West Asian carrier Qatar Airways is seeking government approval to fill the void in the Indian aviation industry created by Jet Airways fiasco. Offering brief relief to the Indian expats stuck in Qatar, the airline \u201cmade a formal submission to the Indian authorities to allow for the implementation of temporary solutions to Indian families during the summer travel peak,\u201d the airline said in a statement. The Qatar-Indian market is affected by the crisis looming on the Indian aviation industry with the grounding of Jet Airways in April 2017. This has led to a reduced number of seats from Indian airlines on Qatar-India route. The Middle Eastern carrier has proposed an additional number of seats on the busiest routes which include Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore. Also Read: Jet Airways fiasco: India\u2019s forex kitty hit as Qatar, British Airways, Etihad take international slots India\u2019s forex to take a hit Most of the Indian expatriates are based in the Middle East and with Jet Airways grounding, India will be losing a considerable chunk of its forex with other international airlines jumping on to grab Jet Airways slots, Ashish Mohati, President of JAMEWA (Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineer\u2019s Welfare Association) had earlier told Financial Express Online. \u201cJet Airways was the biggest flyer to the Middle East. These people are now taking Qatar and Emirates. Who is making the money then? The real financial loss is to the government of India,\u201d he added. Around 7 lakh Indian expatriates reside in Qatar, according to Ministry of Interior Qatar. This is about one-fourth of the total population of Qatar. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways\u2019 Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said that the nation seeks to be a loyal and reliable partner in the face of adversity. Air India and Jet Airways were the two prominent Indian international carriers. With Jet grounding, the Indian expatriates are left with little or no choice. \u201cWithout our contingency\u00a0plan, Indian travellers will be forced to either choose expensive last-minute tickets or complicated and burdensome re-routings,\u201d Qatar Airways said in a statement. The issue is aggravated with illegal airspace blockade imposed on the State of Qatar on 5 June 2017, due to which flying options through neighbouring countries is no longer available.