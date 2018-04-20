After Inside Edge and Breathe, Jeff Bezos shares plan to ramp up India content on Amazon Prime Video

The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos said that Amazon.in is the fastest growing marketplace in India, and the most visited site on both desktop and mobile, according to comScore and SimilarWeb.

Following the thumping success of Amazon Prime Video’s Indian original series after Breathe and and the award-winning web series Inside Edge, Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos says that he is looking to investing in India original video content in a big way. Taking note of his India business, the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos said that Amazon.in is the fastest growing marketplace in India, and the most visited site on both desktop and mobile, according to comScore and SimilarWeb.

In Amazon’s recent letter to shareholders, Jeff Bezos notes, “Prime added more members in India in its first year than any previous geography in Amazon’s history. Prime selection in India now includes more than 40 million local products from third-party sellers, and Prime Video is investing in India original video content in a big way, including two recent premiers and over a dozen new shows in production.” Amazon Prime has breached another benchmark, scaling a subscriber base of more than 100 million paid members. “13 years post-launch, we have exceeded 100 million paid Prime members globally,” Jeff Bezos announced.

“One thing I love about customers is that they are divinely discontent. Their expectations are never static – they go up. It’s human nature. We didn’t ascend from our hunter-gatherer days by being satisfied,” wirtes Bezos. In the letter, he also shares various prominent achievements of the company in the last one-year, including laurels such as being named the the number 1 business on LinkedIn’s 2018 Top Companies list, and also ranking first in n Customer Satisfaction Index in the United States as well as United Kingdom.

The thumping run of Amazon in 2017 has made Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person with an eye-popping net worth of $128.8 billion, according to Forbes real-time net worth. Notably, Bezos who is the world’s first centibillionaire is richer by at least $36 billion, as Microsoft’s Gates comes a distant 2nd in Forbes list with a real-time wealth of $91.6 billion.