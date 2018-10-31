After Indonesian plane crash, DGCA asked to look at aircraft engines, other issues, says Suresh Prabhu

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 9:00 PM

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Tuesday said regulator DGCA has been asked to look at engines and other issues related to airlines following the plane crash in Indonesia.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reviewed the performance of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes operated by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, a senior official said Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Tuesday said regulator DGCA has been asked to look at engines and other issues related to airlines following the plane crash in Indonesia. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reviewed the performance of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes operated by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, a senior official said Tuesday. The development comes a day after a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta. There were more than 180 people on board.

“Now because of yesterday’s incident, we have also asked (DGCA) to look at engines etc… DGCA has been asked to do it,” Prabhu told PTI. Specific details could not be immediately ascertained. The minister also said that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been told about having daily safety reports from all airlines and various installations, including airports, to be submitted to safety audit.

Currently, Jet Airways and SpiceJet are the only domestic carriers flying Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Together, they have six such planes. “As on date, six B 737 MAX 8 aircraft in India have accumulated about 4,000 hours since their induction effective June 2018 onwards. There are no significant technical issues encountered on these aircraft,” the DGCA official said Tuesday. The DGCA has also sought details about the plane crash in Indonesia from Boeing and US regulator Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

In September, the minister directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Organisations). In recent times, there have been incidents of mid-air engine failures, involving the Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engine-powered Airbus A320 neo planes being operated by domestic budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir.

