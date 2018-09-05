After IndiGo, GoAir, Jet Airways offers discounts; 25 lakh seats on offer at up to 30% off

Jet Airways sale: The bookings of flights under the six-day offer starts Tuesday and covers both business and economy class travel, Jet Airways said in a statement. (Reuters)

Jet Airways sale: After IndiGo and GoAir announced huge discounts on flight tickets, Jet Airways too has joined the bandwagon launching the largest ever flash sale in the industry. The debt-laden private air carrier on Tuesday offered 25 lakh seats for booking at up to 30 percent discount. The flyers can book tickets at nearly one-third of the regular air fares across the airline’s domestic and international network for a limited period.

Jet Airways discount offer

The six-day offer began September 4 and is equally applicable to both business and economy class travel, airline said in a statement. The travel period begins September 10 onwards, it said. The airline offers discount on travel within India and beyond to and from the UK or Europe and Canada, Gulf and South Asian countries, the airline said in a statement yesterday.

Ticket booking

The tickets can be booked under the offer via all booking channels of Jet Airways till September 7. The customers can book the tickets using website and mobile app of the company till September 9.

IndiGo sale

Just days back other budget carrier IndiGo had announced a sale of 1 million seats at fares as low as Rs 999 for its domestic and international flights. The four-day special sale by IndiGo, ends Thursday and is valid for travel between September 18, 2018 and March 30, 2019.

GoAir sale

GoAir too is also offering a promotional offer under which tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,099 between September 3 to September 5. The travel period under the offer is between 3 September 2018 to 31 March 2019. Unlike other air carriers, GoAir has not revealed the number of seats on offer under the latest offer.