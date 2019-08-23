After Indian Railways, traders body calls for single-use plastic ban from October 2

The Indian Railways, has already decided to put a ban on single-use plastic material on its premises, including trains.(Representative image).

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday urged the private firms not to use single-use plastic in their products after October 2, 2019. Any such products would be boycotted by traders, distributors and retailers all across the country after the October 2, the traders body CAIT also said in a statement. It comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a ban on single-use plastic in his Independence Day speech. “Can we free India from single use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. May teams be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on 2nd October,” Prime Minister Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Indian Railways, has already decided to put a ban on single-use plastic material on its premises, including trains, starting October 2. Even the single-use plastic has been banned in the Parliament premises.

The citizens should do away with the use of single-use plastic and even the shopkeepers should provide eco-friendly bags to the customers, Prime Minister had asked the people. “During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic,” he had said.

Meanwhile, CAIT had recently also asked the government to impose restrictions on trade with China, owing to its support to Pakistan against India’s interests. The traders body had also said that it would soon launch a nationwide campaign to educate the people across the country against the use of Chinese products.