After hours: Kewalchand P Jain, MD & CEO, Kewal Kiran Clothing

Published: May 10, 2019 1:16:10 AM

As the CMD of a large branded apparels company, I look after finance, investor relations and trends at the retail end, he says.

Kewalchand P Jain, MD & CEO, Kewal Kiran Clothing

The Job

As the CMD of a large branded apparels company, I look after finance, investor relations and trends at the retail end. I analyse data at regular intervals to have a good understanding of consumer trends and better management of the stock.

In the fashion industry, trends change very fast. One has to be nimble to succeed in this business. The apparels business is profitable if one does things carefully, without losing focus in the long run. One thing I would like to change in this industry is the discounting model of selling, rampant in both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores, which is not sustainable.

The Weekdays

My day starts with a morning walk and yoga. Once I am in office, I interact with the functional heads to understand what is planned for the next couple of months, and what kind of progress is being made. I don’t like micro-management of things. I believe in delegating work and focussing on the core things.

The Weekend

Weekends are for family. We are a large family of four brothers, and we spend the days together. I also undertake charity work during the weekend.

The Toys

I can’t do without my iPhone; I am not very finicky about other gadgets.

The Logos

I love all practical and simple brands. I love Rado and Rolex watches — their simple design and small round dials are my favourite.

— As told to Sapna Nair

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. After hours: Kewalchand P Jain, MD & CEO, Kewal Kiran Clothing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition