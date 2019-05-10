After hours: Kewalchand P Jain, MD & CEO, Kewal Kiran Clothing

The Job As the CMD of a large branded apparels company, I look after finance, investor relations and trends at the retail end. I analyse data at regular intervals to have a good understanding of consumer trends and better management of the stock. In the fashion industry, trends change very fast. One has to be nimble to succeed in this business. The apparels business is profitable if one does things carefully, without losing focus in the long run. One thing I would like to change in this industry is the discounting model of selling, rampant in both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores, which is not sustainable. The Weekdays My day starts with a morning walk and yoga. Once I am in office, I interact with the functional heads to understand what is planned for the next couple of months, and what kind of progress is being made. I don\u2019t like micro-management of things. I believe in delegating work and focussing on the core things. The Weekend Weekends are for family. We are a large family of four brothers, and we spend the days together. I also undertake charity work during the weekend. The Toys I can\u2019t do without my iPhone; I am not very finicky about other gadgets. The Logos I love all practical and simple brands. I love Rado and Rolex watches \u2014 their simple design and small round dials are my favourite. \u2014 As told to Sapna Nair