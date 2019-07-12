After Hours: Gurmeet Singh, CMD, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India

I see a lot of my team members putting in long work hours, especially the sales and service, field accounts and logistics teams, said Singh.
The Job
We are a huge team of 4,000 employees, and each of them is very passionate and dedicated towards the growth of the organisation. It is a matter of both pride and excitement to work with people who strongly believe in creating a friendly and inspiring work environment.
I don’t encourage my employees to extend their working hours or work during weekends. I see a lot of my team members putting in long work hours, especially the sales and service, field accounts and logistics teams. That makes me sad. I understand the work pressure our industry demands, but as human beings we need time to rest and socialise to maintain a healthy life.
The Weekdays
I usually start my day with a yoga session in an attempt to ease into the day more mindfully. As I work with three different time zones — India, Japan and the US — I find my mailbox full when I wake up, but I finish replying to most of them before having my morning coffee.
I report to work at 9 am and leave at 8 pm every day. My mantra at work is to schedule my to-do list strategically. To refresh, I take at least one or two breaks during lunch or coffee hours with teammates. It helps in rebooting the brain, and allows a meaningful exchange of insights.
The Weekend
Weekends are completely devoted to my family. Being a family of foodies, we love visiting newly opened restaurants and cafés.
The Toys
I’m a tech-savvy person. I keep myself updated with new gadgets, technology and trending tech topics which help me manage my day-to-day tasks. I’m really fond of iPhones and MacBooks.
The Logos
I am definitely a brands person. My favourites are Bally, Salvatore Ferragamo, Hermès, Jim Thompson and Montblanc, among others.
— As told to Sapna Nair
