After Hours: Gurmeet Singh, CMD, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India

Gurmeet Singh, CMD, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India

The Job

We are a huge team of 4,000 employees, and each of them is very passionate and dedicated towards the growth of the organisation. It is a matter of both pride and excitement to work with people who strongly believe in creating a friendly and inspiring work environment.

I don’t encourage my employees to extend their working hours or work during weekends. I see a lot of my team members putting in long work hours, especially the sales and service, field accounts and logistics teams. That makes me sad. I understand the work pressure our industry demands, but as human beings we need time to rest and socialise to maintain a healthy life.

The Weekdays

I usually start my day with a yoga session in an attempt to ease into the day more mindfully. As I work with three different time zones — India, Japan and the US — I find my mailbox full when I wake up, but I finish replying to most of them before having my morning coffee.

I report to work at 9 am and leave at 8 pm every day. My mantra at work is to schedule my to-do list strategically. To refresh, I take at least one or two breaks during lunch or coffee hours with teammates. It helps in rebooting the brain, and allows a meaningful exchange of insights.

The Weekend

Weekends are completely devoted to my family. Being a family of foodies, we love visiting newly opened restaurants and cafés.

The Toys

I’m a tech-savvy person. I keep myself updated with new gadgets, technology and trending tech topics which help me manage my day-to-day tasks. I’m really fond of iPhones and MacBooks.

The Logos

I am definitely a brands person. My favourites are Bally, Salvatore Ferragamo, Hermès, Jim Thompson and Montblanc, among others.

— As told to Sapna Nair