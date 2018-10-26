After Hours: Daniel Mazon, VC and MD Philips India

A peek into the personal life of Daniel Mazon, VC and MD Philips India
The Job
I love the fact that my job is ever-evolving, brings new learning and challenges every day. It is engaging in a way that it keeps me motivated to innovate and explore more opportunities. Considering I have worked in different countries, I encounter people from different backgrounds, get to understand their culture and build relationships with them. I hate boring parties, selfish and superficial appearances.
The Weekdays
Every day is action packed. Being a morning person, I start my day early that keeps me going for the long day ahead. I like reaching office early, checking my mailbox and prioritising my tasks. I would describe my days as full of energy, filled with customer or internal meetings, reviews, teamwork and getting everyone to move up on the scale. Before I know it, the day is done and I find myself at home — spending time with my wife, kids or diving into my favourite readings.
I spend a lot of time with my iPad reading news and different articles varying from organisation behaviour, innovative business models or products and politics.
The Weekend
Recently, I have been spending most of my weekends with family and friends getting to know India — travelling and learning about this amazing country. I cannot resist mentioning about my visits to the exotic locales of Jaipur, Udaipur and Pushkar in Rajasthan, where I could feel the beautiful culture and tradition of India.
I am passionate about golf and usually like playing a round. Besides that, I spend time at my kids’ school, given that they are active in sports and play in the school band as well. I also spend my weekends watching movies with my family.
The Toys
I simply love music. My gadgets include Spotify playlists and Bose speakers.
The Logos
I absolutely love Bose and Apple. I also like Brooks Brothers.
