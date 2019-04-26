After hours: Bhisham Bhateja, Co-founder & COO, The Man Company

Updated: April 26, 2019 3:30:47 AM

The best part about my job is that it is highly challenging.

The Job

Ours is a young start-up growing at a fast pace. The best part about my job is that it is highly challenging. Every day, there is a new problem that needs an immediate solution. Being a young brand, we have the appetite for risk and experimentation. At times, I wish there were 25 hours in a day, so I could accomplish all that I have lined up for the day. We still have a long way to go to make a mark in the industry. I strive for the day when we won’t have to introduce ourselves or be compared to any of our competitors.

The Weekdays

My day usually starts at 6 am. I help my elder daughter get ready for school. After dropping her off, I go for a 5 km run. It gets me charged up for the day ahead. At work, most of the hurdles I face on a daily basis are operational issues. But, thankfully, I have a super efficient team. My mantra at work is ‘give them responsibility with a lot of authority, and they won’t disappoint you’. You have to believe in your people and harness their passion; there is nothing that they can’t achieve. I am usually at work from 9 am to 9 pm, but work actually never stops.

The Weekend

I take my kids to either a regular park or an amusement park. We like to visit the rail museum or the doll museum. I help my wife with chores and weekly shopping.

The Toys

I am not a very tech-savvy person. My MacBook and Samsung S9 are the only gadgets I use.

The Logos

Laphroaig, Old Monk and Harley Davidson

— As told to Sapna Nair

