After hours: Akito Tachibana, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

One of the things I like about my job is that I get to explore India.

Akito Tachibana, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor I start my day with a mandatory fitness routine like a walk in Cubbon Park followed by yoga and gymnastic exercises which help me focus and deal with the hectic schedule for the day ahead.

The Job

One of the things I like about my job is that I get to explore India. I find this country’s work culture very dynamic and drastic in a positive way. I am amazed at the way Indians solve problems. They even have a word for it — jugaad. The growth story of the Indian automobile market, however, is dotted with challenges that we need to tackle head on. Our regulatory environment has seen a lot of changes over the past few years, which needs to be addressed. And of course, Indian food is too spicy for my palate.

The Weekdays

I start my day with a mandatory fitness routine like a walk in Cubbon Park followed by yoga and gymnastic exercises which help me focus and deal with the hectic schedule for the day ahead. In the evenings, I try to spend some time golfing and hand copying of a sutra.

The Weekend

As fitness is very important to me, I spend a little more time jogging, practicing golf and go-karting in the weekend. I also like to indulge in my favourite hobbies like skiing. Currently, my most favourite activity in the weekend is driving as I am keenly looking forward to receiving my driving licence and have also bought a car.

The Toys

My wrist watch and racing gear.

The Logos

Paul Smith, Brooks Brothers, Asics and Rockport.

— As told to Ananya Saha

