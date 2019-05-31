After hours: Abhishek Ganguly, MD, Puma India

Published: May 31, 2019

Weekends are full of sports and more sports, he says.

The Job

I love playing, watching and following sports. That I get to do business around sports, makes me lucky. I also love the fact that I get to work with an amazing set of colleagues who are passionate about what we do together, and share an unbelievable camaraderie with each other.

The Weekdays

My days are full of updates, meetings, directions, action plans, focussing on re-imagining the future, throwing and accepting challenges. There has never been a dull moment in Puma since we started up in India. I look forward to periods when we are working on charting new territories and building innovation around the business.

The Weekend

Weekends are full of sports and more sports. An intense game of basketball, long hours at the badminton court or sweating it out at the fitness centre would set me up for the weekend. Evenings with different sets of friends and the diverse conversations always unwind me.

The Toys

I was a multi-device person and still keep everything around. But with what mobile has done to us, we can just have that one set and not miss the rest much.

The Logos

For the last few years, I have been fiddling with a MacBook, an iPhone, an iPad, an iWatch and Apple TVs in my office and living room.

— As told to Sapna Nair

