After Glanza launch, Toyota deputy MD says wanted to establish company in premium hatchback segment

For the first time in over 20 years, Toyota has entered into the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Glanza, its version of Suzuki\u2019s Baleno, sourced as part of their collaboration. Deputy MD N Raja, in an interaction with FE\u2019s Pritish Raj, tells the reasons to enter into this segment and expectations from the vehicle. Excerpts: What were the reasons for Toyota, known for SUVs and MPVs, to enter into the premium hatchback segment and how will this help in long term? Glanza gives a complete Toyota-like feel and it was also to establish Toyota as a brand in this segment, where we were not present so aggresively. The segment is one of the major contributors to car sales in India and this vehicle will certainly give us incremental volume, given that price and features are more or less same than the competition. Glanza is a rebadged version of Baleno with similar price. What makes you think customers will prefer it over the competition? From sales to after-sales services, look and driving feel, everything will be exactly like any other Toyota car. The service cost will be similar to the competition and even less than others. Plus there is a three-year and one lakh km warranty as standard, which is an additional advantage. Car sales are lowest in five years, with no signs of revival in FY20. Do you think this was the right time to launch a new vehicle in an altogether new segment for the company? The sentiment currently is low but since the elections are over, we expect some kind of revival. When market situation improves, customers need to have a choice in advance. Glanza comes with a BS-VI engine which is also a sustainable proposition for the coming years. As per your agreement with Suzuki, you were to supply them the sedan Corolla. However, sources say the model will not be updated to BS-VI standards and hence Suzuki won't get the vehicle. What is the alternate option? The details regarding upgrading Corolla is still under consideration and the headquarters will take a call on that. In any case, if we don't upgrade it, we have an agreement to develop a multi-purpose vehicle together. We will announce the next move soon.