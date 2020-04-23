After Facebook deal, Jio’s valuation higher than RIL’s legacy business

With this investment, Jio will be in the league of Corporate India’s most valuable companies.

By Malini Bhupta

The proposed investment by Facebook of Rs 43,574 crore into Jio Platforms values it at $66 billion at an enterprise value before the deal. With a pre-listing valuation of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore, the market believes this is setting a benchmark for a possible listing of Jio Platforms in the future. Interestingly, the valuation of this business going forward will be like that of a platform business and not a pure play telecom business.

With this investment, Jio will be in the league of Corporate India’s most valuable companies. Currently RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever are the only other companies that have a market cap of more than Rs 5 lakh crore. With RIL’s current market cap of Rs 7.84 lakh crore, it is evident that its nascent digital consumer business is already more valuable than its other legacy businesses.

Bharti Airtel’s market cap is currently at Rs 2.73 lakh crore while Vodafone Idea is at Rs 10,632 crore. UBS says, “The valuation of the proposed deal is in line with our previous understanding that the platform strategy would optimize platform entity capital structure with a fair value of $60-70 billion.” In a span of less than four years, Jio has beco-me the largest operator in India by market share, with nearly 400 million subscribers.

The market is viewing this positively as the deal’s valuations imply that the sector’s operating income is tipped to increase. According to Jefferies, the valuations imply doubling of Jio’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). Jefferies, which has done the math, says that the company has Rs 41,000 crore of net debt on Jio Platform’s balance sheet, implying an enterprise value of Rs 477,200 crore ($63 billion). “This is 21x its 3QFY20 annualised EBITDA of Rs 223 billion, and assuming 10-12x EV/ EBITDA multiple, the valuation implies a forward EBITDA of Rs 398-477bn. Hence, valuations suggest that Facebook expects Jio’s EBITDA to double from current levels.”

Different brokerages have arrived at different models to assess the enterprise value of Jio. The current deal is anywhere between 14-17% higher than the market’s valuation. Morgan Stanley said that the 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms was 14% above its base case enterprise valuation, but nearer to the management’s guidance of $66 billion. From its launch in 2016, the latest telecom entrant into India has hit a valuation of close to `5 lakh crore, putting it at the top of the corporate sweepstakes in India.

Credit Suisse is of the view that the deal will aid Jio in achieving net debt-free status by March 2021. In October last year, Reliance Industries had restructured its digital business into one consolidated wholly owned subsidiary called Jio Platforms, which would host the mobile, broadband business, apps, technology capabilities (artificial intelligence, big data, IoT etc) and other investments like Den Hathway etc. While this deal shows that global players have the appetite to invest in India’s telecom sector, valuations also show that Jio’s Ebitda will double from current levels.