​​​
  3. After acquiring Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola now eyeing to buy India’s iconic brand Horlicks from GSK

After acquiring Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola now eyeing to buy India’s iconic brand Horlicks from GSK

Coca-Cola’s interest in Horlicks comes just weeks after its acquisition of U.K. coffee chain Costa for 3.9 billion pounds, reflecting its strategy to diversify away from soft drinks.

By: | Published: September 10, 2018 8:43 AM
Coke profit beats estimates but investors still thirsty for more GSK announced a strategic review of Horlicks and other nutrition-focused products in March. (Image: Reuters)

The Coca-Cola Co. is moving forward with its interest in GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Indian malted milk drink company Horlicks Ltd, according to the Sunday Telegraph. The company is making preparations ahead of a deadline for first round bids, said the newspaper, which didn’t say where it got the information. The newspaper has previously reported that the transaction may be valued at 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

Coca-Cola’s interest in Horlicks comes just weeks after its acquisition of U.K. coffee chain Costa for 3.9 billion pounds, reflecting the company’s strategy to diversify away from soft drinks. Coca Cola, its adviser Citigroup and GSK declined to comment to the Sunday Telegraph.

GSK announced a strategic review of Horlicks and other nutrition-focused products in March to potentially help fund its $13-billion buyout of Novartis AG’s stake in their consumer healthcare joint venture.

Other large consumer retail companies such as Kellogg Co., Unilever Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co. and Nestle SA have also registered interest in Horlicks, according to the Sunday Telegraph, as well as private equity firm KKR & Co Inc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top