Afghanistan situation: Indian industry to extend full support to Indian govt initiatives, says Assocham

In the wake of worsening security situation across Afghanistan, Industry body Assocham on Wednesday said the Indian leadership is best suited and capable of protecting Indians and playing a pragmatic role for peace, stability and progress in the region.

“Indian industry would extend full support to whatever initiatives are taken by our government with regard to the emerging situation in Afghanistan,” it said in a statement.

In the past also, it said, India had taken up several infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

Assocham would remain engaged with the government on the way forward, it added.