Affle India’s subsidiary to acquire YouAppi for $45 million

Affle International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Affle India, on Wednesday, announced that it has acquired YouAppi for $45 million. “Affle International Pte Ltd has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity ownership in YouAppi Inc,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The transaction worth $45 million includes upfront consideration of $35.44 million for the purchase of 100 per cent equity ownership and contingent incremental consideration of $9.56 million, which is to be paid after the end of 12 months from the date of completion of the acquisition, Affle said.

The acquisition aligns with Affle’s global growth strategy of verticalizing its teams and platforms with deeper platform integrations. “We see a lot of synergies with YouAppi’s unique gaming focused mobile advertising platform. We look to further strengthen YouAppi as a consumer platform business and it is well aligned to our CPCU business model on both iOS & Android platforms, thus unlocking greater consumer conversions for the game developers globally,” it said.

Incorporated in the USA in 2011, YouAppi is a performance-linked mobile marketing platform which has a strong onground presence with teams based out of USA, Israel and Japan.

Affle, had earlier last week, posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 62.40 crore, down 8.86 per cent from Rs 68.47 crore in March 2022. It posted net sales at Rs 355.82 crore in March 2023, up 12.93 per cent from Rs 315.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 86.52 crore in Q4FY23.