Affle India’s Q1 profit rises 20.3% to Rs 66.17 crore, revenue up 17%

Affle (India) Ltd posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 66.17 crore, 20.3 per cent in comparison to Rs 54.99 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 406.58 crore, up 17.0 per cent as against Rs 347.48 crore during the first quarter of FY23. While 92.9 per cent of the revenue from contracts with customers was contributed by Cost Per Converted User (CPCU) model in Q1FY2024, 7.1 per cent came in from Non-CPCU. “Affle reported a strong performance for Q1 FY2024. This growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and non-CPCU business, across India & International markets,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company EBITDA stood at Rs 78.1 crore, up 13.7 per cent on-yearWhile the total income during the quarter was at Rs 416.41 crore, Affle posted a total expense of Rs 346.35 crore during Q1FY24.

“We commenced FY2024 on a positive trajectory and are elated to close yet another quarter of robust growth having achieved our highest quarterly revenue run-rate ever in Q1 FY2024. This quarter too witnessed the accelerated broad-based growth in ad spends powered by our unique ROI-linked CPCU business model, coming across our top industry verticals,” said Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO, Affle.

Affle’s performance across business segments and markets

Affle’s CPCU business posted strong momentum delivering 6.9 crore converted users in Q1FY24, and the CPCU revenue stood at Rs 377.8 crore, up 17.1 per cent YoY. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register a growth anchored on CPCU business model and disciplined focus on higher profitability with margin expansion on a YoY basis.

In terms of markets, Affle’s India business reported a revenue of Rs 137.13 crore as against Rs 105.16 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, its overseas business posted a revenue of Rs 276.73 crore from Rs 248.16 crore during Q1FY23. The company said that the India growth was broad-based coming across our top industry verticals and CPCU business continued to witness strong market traction. However, in terms of international business, the growth was driven by “robust growth in emerging markets, on-ground efforts and realigned market strategy for developed markets, combined with the acquisition of YouAppi”.

“This performance was a result of strategic efforts to enhance our consumer-centric platform offerings, further verticalize our capabilities towards high-growth industries, leverage acquisitive synergies and the disciplined execution from our teams. We further fortified our solutions with unique ad placements across OEM and Operator app stores in India and International markets,” said Anuj Khanna Sohum, adding that the company also globally rolled out CPCU model on Connected TV (CTV) with household sync capabilities.