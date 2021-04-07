AEML to source 30% power from RE by 2023, customers can opt by paying more

He also said that the company can guarantee a "100 per cent green energy supply" without any modifications or disruption, and it will create customised RE solutions for all customers.

Private sector discom Adani Electricity Mumbai on Wednesday announced that 30 per cent of the energy it distributes in the financial capital will be sourced from renewable energy (RE) sources by 2023.

Customers can opt for using the renewable power by paying 66 paise extra per unit of electricity, as per a regulatory order, and will be provided with a certificate stating the share of RE in the overall power consumed in a month, according to a statement said.

Customers who have signed up for sustainability goals that generally include a commitment to have a certain share of total energy consumption from RE will benefit from such a programme, which is voluntary in nature, it added.

AEML will get 700 MW supply from hybrid solar and wind generation in Rajasthan by the end of the financial year 2022-23, the statement said.

The company is targeting to increase the share of RE to 50 per cent of the overall power distribute after 2023, it said, pointing out that an application to add another 1,000 MW of RE power is pending before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“As the company significantly scales up its renewable energy projects, AEML will empower its customers to choose the source of their energy, making green electrons accessible to everyone and enabling the green energy transition,” its chief executive and managing director Kandarp Patel said.

The company serves 30 lakh consumers spread across 400 sq kms in the financial capital, supplying 2,000 MW of power, as per the statement.