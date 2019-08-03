Aegon says data of 10,000 customers exposed

Aegon Life is a new-age life insurance company and is amongst the first companies to launch Online Term Plan in India.

Aegon Life Insurance India on Friday announced that a vulnerability on its website exposed information of some Indian customers who had used web forms to get in touch with Aegon Life.

Aegon Life immediately fixed the vulnerability and have since informed all customers of this exposure. Aegon Life estimates that up to 10,000 customers were possibly affected.

The company said: “We will initiate an outreach programme in coming days to offer guidance to affected customers and to let them know what information was exposed. At Aegon Life, data security and customer privacy are of utmost importance and we will continue to be transparent with customers as we investigate further.”

This incident was not the result of a hack or malicious activity and Aegon Life does not have evidence that customer information was taken.

With a vision to be the most recommended new age life insurance company, the company’s direct to customer focus establishes a direct dialogue with the customers to make for greater clarity and transparency. The data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India show that, first year premium of Aegon Life in the current financial year up to June was at Rs 22.46 crore – a growth of 9.08% against previous financial year.