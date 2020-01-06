‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2020’ in Aurangabad from January 9

Published: January 6, 2020 3:47:57 PM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the event while Union minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the valedictory function on January 12, the exhibition's convener Sunil Kirdak told reporters here.

Nearly 445 stalls will be set up by various companies to exhibit their products (Website image)Nearly 445 stalls will be set up by various companies to exhibit their products (Website image)

The seventh ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2020’, showcasing the regional industrial strength, will be held here from January 9, an organiser said.

Nearly 445 stalls will be set up by various companies to exhibit their products, he said, adding that conferences and seminars will be held during the four-day event, organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture.

