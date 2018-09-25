Adobe, Microsoft and SAP announce Open Data Initiative

In an effort to empower companies to derive more value from their data and deliver better customer experiences, Adobe, Microsoft and SAP have introduced the Open Data Initiative (ODI). Announced at the “Microsoft Ignite” conference here late on Monday, the initiative will enhance data exchange between the applications and platforms offered by the three companies.

“Together with Adobe and SAP, we are taking a first, critical step to helping companies achieve a level of customer and business understanding that has never before been possible,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“Organisations everywhere have a massive opportunity to build AI-powered digital feedback loops for predictive power, automated workflows and, ultimately, improved business outcomes,” he added.

Companies around the world use software and services from Adobe, Microsoft and SAP to run product development, operations, finance, marketing, sales, human resources and more.

The core focus of the Open Data Initiative is to eliminate data silos and enable a single view of the customer, helping companies to better govern their data and support privacy and security initiatives.

“Adobe, Microsoft and SAP are partnering to reimagine the customer experience management category,” said Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe.

“Together, we will give enterprises the ability to harness and action massive volumes of customer data to deliver personalised, real-time customer experiences at scale,” he added.

According to Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP, the three companies understand that the customer experience is no longer a sales management conversation.

With the open data initiative, we will help businesses run with a true single view of the customer,” said McDermott.