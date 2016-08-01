Adman Srinivasan K Swamy gets AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award

Srinivasan Swamy a veteran of 36 years in the advertising industry, is the chairman of a marketing communications company called R.K. Swamy Hansa.

Adman Srinivasan K. Swamy was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award by Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). The AAAI’s Lifetime Award, which recognises the contribution of individuals in the advertising industry, started in 1988. So far, the award has been presented to 23 people. Swamy’s father R K Swamy was also presented this award 19 years ago. Swamy a veteran of 36 years in the advertising industry, is the chairman of a marketing communications company called R.K. Swamy Hansa. Also known as ‘Sundar’, Swamy on the occasion recited a Tamil couplet from Thirukkural, while thanking the audience: “Eendra Pozhudhin Peridhuvakkum Thanmakanaich Chaandron Enakketta Thaai”, which means “The mother who hears her son being praised as ‘wise’ will experience more joy than when she did, at his birth.” In his acceptance speech, Mr. Swamy expressed gratitude and said that he had gained considerable insights from ‘Gurus in the room’ and work colleagues.

“Similarly, I have learnt considerably from my colleagues, past and present, in many of our group Companies; from my colleagues from the various industry Associations and Chambers of Commerce, I have been involved in; from my many clients and friends who have encouraged me to make mistakes and learn from them; from my wife and other family members who allowed me to pursue my dreams but always shown me the right path,” Swamy said in his acceptance speech. Swamy was the President of AAAI for three consecutive years, from 2004 to 2007. He is the Vice Chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and a Board Member of the Audit Bureau of Circulations.

“Many of you may not realize this, but I have served in the AAAI Executive Committee for 18 continuous years. That is half my working life, considering I have been in this profession for 36 years. I think only Nagesh Alai has served longer than I have at AAAI,” he said.

His wife Sudha was also in the dias. Talking about her Swamy said, “Speaking about his wife who was sitting on the dias, Swamy said, “My wife Sudha is a very bright lady, an MBA and had a thriving career. But she gave up much of this to support my children, me and my parents. She is here to share my happiness with me today, as she has always done in the past.” He also said that Lifetime award was not an indication of his retirement.