  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adjusted gross revenue of telcos rises 3.58% to Rs 45,707 crore Q-o-Q

By: |
January 22, 2021 4:30 AM

During the reported period, AGR for access services, also called mobile services, rose for all the leading operators, with maximum growth rate witnessed by Vodafone Idea followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL. It must be mentioned that in the April-June period, when the whole country was under lockdown, Vodafone Idea’s mobile services revenue was down 25.44%.

If we compare on yearly basis, the AGR of telecom industry increased by 22.41%. The AGR of the industry stood at Rs 37,338 crore in July-September 2019 period.If we compare on yearly basis, the AGR of telecom industry increased by 22.41%. The AGR of the industry stood at Rs 37,338 crore in July-September 2019 period.

After witnessing a decline in the preceding quarter, the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom industry rose 3.58% sequentially to Rs 45,707 crore for the July-September 2020 period as normalcy returned to the sector with lifting of Covid-led lockdowns across the country. The AGR in the preceding April-June period stood at Rs 44,128 crore.

During the reported period, AGR for access services, also called mobile services, rose for all the leading operators, with maximum growth rate witnessed by Vodafone Idea followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL. It must be mentioned that in the April-June period, when the whole country was under lockdown, Vodafone Idea’s mobile services revenue was down 25.44%.

Related News

As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Reliance Jio is the top mobile operator in terms of revenue with access services AGR of Rs 15,915.14 crore for the July-September quarter, up 4.29% from Rs 15,259.91 crore in the preceding period. Bharti Airtel’s access services AGR rose 6.71% to Rs 10,764.90 crore in the reported period as compared to Rs 10,088.46 crore in the preceding period.

Similarly, Vodafone Idea’s AGR for mobile services increased by 9.73% to Rs 6,435.79 crore for the reported period as compared to Rs 5,865.36 crore in the preceding quarter. State-run BSNL’s mobile services AGR increased by 2.10% to Rs 2,185.39 crore from Rs 2,140.40 crore. Even MTNL managed to increase its mobile services AGR by 8.14% during the period at Rs 364.47 crore from Rs 337.04 crore.

If we compare on yearly basis, the AGR of telecom industry increased by 22.41%. The AGR of the industry stood at Rs 37,338 crore in July-September 2019 period.

Meanwhile, the licence fee receipts also rose 3.70 sequentially to Rs 3,656 crore as compared to Rs 3,526 crore in the preceding quarter while spectrum usage charges increased by 5.94% to Rs 1,451 crore from Rs 1,369 crore.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for mobile services increased to Rs 103.87 per month for the September quarter as compared to Rs 98.01 in the June quarter. The share of BSNL/MTNL in mobile services AGR stood at 7.02%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Adjusted gross revenue of telcos rises 3.58% to Rs 45707 crore Q-o-Q
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Draft proposal: Mining letter of intent to be transferred to acquirer via insolvency route
2Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) swings into black, posts Rs 2,567-crore profit
3Small finance banks’ low NPA ratio reflects better credit risk management: RBI