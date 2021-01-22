Adjusted gross revenue of telcos rises 3.58% to Rs 45,707 crore Q-o-Q

If we compare on yearly basis, the AGR of telecom industry increased by 22.41%. The AGR of the industry stood at Rs 37,338 crore in July-September 2019 period.

After witnessing a decline in the preceding quarter, the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom industry rose 3.58% sequentially to Rs 45,707 crore for the July-September 2020 period as normalcy returned to the sector with lifting of Covid-led lockdowns across the country. The AGR in the preceding April-June period stood at Rs 44,128 crore.

During the reported period, AGR for access services, also called mobile services, rose for all the leading operators, with maximum growth rate witnessed by Vodafone Idea followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL. It must be mentioned that in the April-June period, when the whole country was under lockdown, Vodafone Idea’s mobile services revenue was down 25.44%.

As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Reliance Jio is the top mobile operator in terms of revenue with access services AGR of Rs 15,915.14 crore for the July-September quarter, up 4.29% from Rs 15,259.91 crore in the preceding period. Bharti Airtel’s access services AGR rose 6.71% to Rs 10,764.90 crore in the reported period as compared to Rs 10,088.46 crore in the preceding period.

Similarly, Vodafone Idea’s AGR for mobile services increased by 9.73% to Rs 6,435.79 crore for the reported period as compared to Rs 5,865.36 crore in the preceding quarter. State-run BSNL’s mobile services AGR increased by 2.10% to Rs 2,185.39 crore from Rs 2,140.40 crore. Even MTNL managed to increase its mobile services AGR by 8.14% during the period at Rs 364.47 crore from Rs 337.04 crore.

If we compare on yearly basis, the AGR of telecom industry increased by 22.41%. The AGR of the industry stood at Rs 37,338 crore in July-September 2019 period.

Meanwhile, the licence fee receipts also rose 3.70 sequentially to Rs 3,656 crore as compared to Rs 3,526 crore in the preceding quarter while spectrum usage charges increased by 5.94% to Rs 1,451 crore from Rs 1,369 crore.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for mobile services increased to Rs 103.87 per month for the September quarter as compared to Rs 98.01 in the June quarter. The share of BSNL/MTNL in mobile services AGR stood at 7.02%.