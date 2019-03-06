Aditya Birla group’s Grasim to acquire premium fabric firm Soktas India for Rs 165 crore

By: | Published: March 6, 2019 2:20 PM

The transaction will be funded by the company primarily from its internal accruals and the payment would be subject to net debt and working capital adjustments, as of the closing date, said a joint statement.

Aditya Birla group’s Grasim to acquire premium fabric firm Soktas India for Rs 165 crore

Grasim Industries, part of Aditya Birla Group, Wednesday said it will fully acquire textile firm Soktas India for an enterprise value of Rs 165 crore.

Soktas India Private Limited (SIPL) has presence in the premium fabrics segment under the brand name of SOKTA, Giza House and Excellence by SOKTA. The deal would help the Aditya Birla group to strengthen its presence in the segment.

The transaction will be funded by the company primarily from its internal accruals and the payment would be subject to net debt and working capital adjustments, as of the closing date, said a joint statement.

SIPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grasim upon the completion of the transaction, it said.

Currently, SIPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SOKTAS Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A. S., world producer and marketer of fabrics, with its main facilities in Soke, Turkey.

According to Grasim Industries, SIPL has a manufacturing facility located at Kolhapur, Maharashtra, with a capacity of about 10 million metres per annum of finished fabric.

Commenting on it, Aditya Birla Group Business Head – Textiles Thomas Varghese said: “The acquisition is in line with Grasim’s Linen business strategy to strengthen its presence in the premium fabric market. Increasing disposable income, fashion and quality orientation of Indian consumers has resulted in an increase in the demand for premium fabric over the years.”

In 2017-18, SIPL had reported a revenue of Rs 186 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Aditya Birla group’s Grasim to acquire premium fabric firm Soktas India for Rs 165 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition