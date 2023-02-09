Aditya Birla Group forays into premium casual dining space

The Aditya Birla Group has entered the premium casual dining space, a fast-growing segment in the organised food services market, in collaboration with chef-restaurateur Rahul Akerkar. The initiative will be undertaken by the group’s hospitality arm, housed under Aditya Birla New Age (ABNA).

ABNA, promoted by Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, will build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India. ABNA currently operates Jolie’s, a members-only club, in Mumbai.

“The dynamism and buoyancy of the Indian consumption story is driving a preference for premium experiences. High disposable income among the rising middle class in India, and the expansion of the urban cosmopolitan lifestyle is driving the boom in dining out behaviour. Therefore, the demand for premium casual dining restaurants is expected to increase across India as consumers seek new dining experiences,” said Aryaman.

“Our partnership with Rahul Akerkar, who has a unique culinary style, is a step in this direction. We are in advanced stages of project execution and aim to launch the first restaurant in Mumbai next quarter,” he added.

Akerkar is a successful chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur. He has joined ABNA’s wholly owned subsidiary as a creative director and director cuisine and will be responsible for the restaurant’s concept and the culinary vision.

On Tuesday, Grasim Industries inducted Birla scions Aryaman and Ananya Birla as directors. This follows their appointment on the board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail last month, and their induction on the Aditya Birla Management Corporation’s board, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the group’s businesses, earlier.