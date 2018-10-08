Aditya Birla Fashion rated ‘buy’; prospects are bright for the company

15/54% revenue/PAT CAGR estimated over FY18-21e; coverage initiated with ‘Buy’ rating and TP of Rs 225.

We ascribe 22x target EV/Ebitda to company’s lifestyle brands business, in line with peers, given its market leadership position and an asset light model-led 50% RoCE. We value Pantaloons at 25% discount to lifestyle brands because, in our opinion, the format is yet to reach its peak potential in terms of SSSG and margin performance. We see the other businesses (innerwear, fast fashion and international brands) as key driver for long-term growth and, value them at 1x EV/Sales.

Financials

We bake in 15% revenue CAGR and 28/54% Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY18-21e aided by 250 bps expansion in Ebitda margin (led by premiumisation, higher operating leverage and lower drag from innerwear, fast fashion and international brands). We also bake in 14% CAGR in OCF and a higher 28% CAGR in FCF over FY18-21e driven by low capex intensity because of a franchisee-led model. Key risks: Re-emergence of discounting-led disruption from e-commerce players and management’s failure to execute aggressive store expansion plans are key risks.

Long runway for growth

Apparel consumption in India at $38 per capita remains well below that of developing economies like China, Brazil and Russia ($200-300) and developed markets like US, Europe and UK ($700-1,000). Studies show that the apparel market witnesses disproportionate growth as a nation’s GDP per capita crosses $2,000 mark and India is at the cusp of witnessing this incremental growth. We estimate organised apparel penetration to grow from 24% currently to 37% by FY21.

Lifestyle brands: Gaining momentum out of a weak patch

The segment went through a weak phase over FY16-17 driven by (i) higher discounting-led customer acquisition push by e-commerce players, (ii) demonetisation and GST-led disruptions and (iii) customers adapting to changing industry dynamics.

With wholesale channel recovering from disruptions and easing of pressure from e-tailers, the lifestyle brands segment reported 9%+ SSSG in FY18 and 12% comparable sales growth for past two quarters. Management’s aggressive store expansion plan (post curtailed store expansion over slowdown period) points towards improved macroeconomic and competitive situation and greater confidence in the format.

We model 11% topline CAGR over FY18-21e driven by 10% EBO network expansion, 2% growth in retail sales density and 11% growth in wholesale and other network. We bake in modest margin improvement of 70 bps over FY18-21e (10 bps improvement after adjusting for one-off cost in FY18) led by operating leverage and store rationalisation.An asset light model helps the four core brands register 50% RoC.