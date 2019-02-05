Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 net up 100% to Rs 70 crore

The retail network under Madura saw an addition of 161 stores over the period of one year, with total stores at 1,959, as of December 31, 2018.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) on Monday reported a 100% year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 70 crore in the third quarter ending December 2018. The company’s revenue grew 23% y-o-y to Rs 2,282 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 28% y-o-y in the quarter under review to Rs 186 crore.

“Madura recorded a robust 18% revenue growth at Rs 1,345 crore in Q3FY19 against Rs 1,139 crore in Q3FY18. Ebitda rose 24% to Rs 101 crore vis-à-vis Rs 81 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY18,” said the management in a release. Madura’s business segment consists of lifestyle brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England, along with its fast fashion brands – Forever 21 and People and other innerwear and international brands.

The like-for-like sales growth in lifestyle brands was 8% y-o-y and the revenue increased from Rs 983 crore in Q3FY18 to Rs 1,137 crore in Q3FY19. Ebitda grew 15% from Rs 115 crore to Rs 132 crore in Q3FY19. The fast fashion brands saw an improvement in operational losses, which stood at Rs 12 crore in Q3FY19 against the loss of Rs 23 crore during the same period last year. The company stated that loss has reduced by around 48% and fast fashion brands saw sales growth after four quarters.

The retail network under Madura saw an addition of 161 stores over the period of one year, with total stores at 1,959, as of December 31, 2018. “Our margins are flat on growth despite good traction in sales. This is due to an increase of 40% in advertisement and marketing campaigns along with our expansion plans as we will open Peter England stores in tier-2 and tier-3 towns,” the management informed the analysts.

The management further mentioned that pantaloons will see a continuous improvement through its constant focus on product enhancement, brand investments and expansion into newer markets. Pantaloons recorded the same-store sales growth of 17% y-o-y and sales growth of 28% in Q3FY19. Ebitda grew 36% y-o-y with the expansion of 50 basis points in its margin, despite three times higher marketing investments, as mentioned in the investors’ presentation.