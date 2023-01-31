Aditya Birla Fashion inducts Aryaman, Ananya as directors

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors on its board, the company informed the exchanges on Monday. Ananya and Aryaman are daughter and son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, respectively. The board believes ABFRL will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen, the company said.

KM Birla said, “ Ananya and Aryaman’s exceptional individual achievements in their chosen fields and early success with their independent entrepreneurial ventures set them up well for larger responsibilities. Their nuanced understanding of new-age business models and emerging shifts in consumer behaviour will infuse fresh energy to the board of ABFRL.”

Ananya and Aryaman were recently also inducted as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the group’s businesses.

Ananya is a businesswoman and a platinum selling artist. She founded Svatantra Microfin at the age of 17 and the company has crossed assets under management of $1 billion , and grown at a CAGR of 120% (2015-2022), the company said. Svatantra successfully acquired Micro Housing Finance Corporation in 2018. Ananya is also the founder of design-led home decor brand Ikai Asai.

Aryaman is championing the group’s foray into newage businesses. He helped incubate the group’s direct-to-consumer platform, TMRW, and is a director on its board. His maiden entrepreneurial was in the hospitality business. He also spearheading the group’s VC fund, Aditya Birla Ventures.