Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts Q1 loss at Rs 161.62 cr, revenue up 47% on strong pick-up in new businesses

ABFRL posted revenue from operations at Rs 3,196.06 crore, up 47 per cent on-year. The company said that the sales grew across brands and formats despite unfavourable market conditions.

Written by Tanya Krishna
ABFRL posted its fiscal first quarter earnings wherein it reported a loss of Rs 161.62 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Friday posted its fiscal first quarter earnings wherein it reported a loss of Rs 161.62 crore from a profit of Rs 94.44 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 3,196.06 crore, up 47 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,174.76 crore during the first quarter of FY23. The company said that the sales grew across brands and formats despite unfavourable market conditions. The EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 353 crore and EBITDA margin was 11 per cent. While the total income during the quarter was at Rs 3,256.35 crore, total expenses in Q1FY24 was at Rs 3,458.02 crore. 

ABFRL has a store network of 4000+ outlets and the company continues to expand. While its branded business network added 28 stores on a net basis in Q1, the ethnic business added 12 stores to the network, and Pantaloons added net 3 stores to its network during the quarter. Meanwhile, ABFRL also continued to expand its digital footprint. It recorded e-commerce sales growth by 12 per cent on-year with “strengthened omnichannel play”. Further TMRW too started driving value creation for its portfolio of brands through operational interventions, the company said. 

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 19:29 IST

