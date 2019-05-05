Aditya Birla Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 258.4 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Capital, the financial arm of Aditya Birla Group, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 258.4 crore in Q4FY19, a 52.6% year-on-year growth. The profits rose on account of a 32.2% increase y-o-y in its total income. The net profit was Rs 169.4 crore in Q4FY18. Total income came in at Rs 4,730 crore, up 32.2% y-o-y pushed up by a higher interest income, which rose by 38% to Rs 1,753 crore. \u201cProfits were led by expansion in our insurance business and our asset management business,\u201d said Ajay Srinivasan, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital.