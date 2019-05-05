Aditya Birla Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 258.4 crore in Q4

By: |
Published: May 5, 2019 3:27:31 AM

Total income came in at Rs 4,730 crore, up 32.2% y-o-y pushed up by a higher interest income, which rose by 38% to Rs 1,753 crore.

 Aditya Birla, Aditya Birla Capital, consolidated, net profit, Q4 results, industry newsAditya Birla Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 258.4 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Capital, the financial arm of Aditya Birla Group, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 258.4 crore in Q4FY19, a 52.6% year-on-year growth. The profits rose on account of a 32.2% increase y-o-y in its total income. The net profit was Rs 169.4 crore in Q4FY18.

Total income came in at Rs 4,730 crore, up 32.2% y-o-y pushed up by a higher interest income, which rose by 38% to Rs 1,753 crore. “Profits were led by expansion in our insurance business and our asset management business,” said Ajay Srinivasan, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Aditya Birla Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 258.4 crore in Q4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition