Addressing issues related to employee remuneration, says IndiGo

IndiGo said on Wednesday that the company is in the process of addressing issues related to employee remuneration after its aircraft maintenance technicians went on mass sick leave during the last five days to protest against low salaries.

“As a responsible employer, IndiGo is in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances. The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the last 24+ months,” the airline said in a statement. “As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration. This is an ongoing activity and we will continue to take employee feedback in the process,” it added.

IndiGo said that its operations continue to be normal, while it is adding several new destinations to its network. The carrier recently announced a new flight between Delhi and Deoghar, effective from July 30. The flight is in addition to the Kolkata-Deoghar route that was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, the carrier increased the salaries of its pilots by a further 8%. It also reinstated overtime allowance for pilots to the pre-Covid level. These would come into effect from August 1.

IndiGo had effected a 28% salary cut for pilots in 2020 following Covid-led restrictions. In April this year, it announced an upward revision of 8%. With nearly 1,600 domestic and international flights daily, the airline is currently operating more flights than the pre-pandemic levels.

On July 2, 55% of IndiGo’s domestic flights got delayed on account of a significant number of cabin crew members taking sick leaves. According to sources, most of them went for the second phase of the recruitment drive organised by Tata-owned Air India on the same day.

Clarifying on reports of its aircraft maintenance technicians going on sick leaves also to protest against their low salaries, Go First said that there has been no general protest/agitation from the technicians as construed.

“There are a few technicians who were absent for two-three days. We are in constant discussions with our employees and explaining the present situation and addressing all concerns if any,” a Go First spokesperson said.

“Additionally, it is also clarified that unlike as perceived or as in some other cases, we have reinstated employees from ‘Leave without Pay’ to normal working conditions and restored salaries to pre-Covid level since August/September 2021,” the spokesperson added.

Go First said that despite the Covid-19 impact and financial challenges, the company has recognised the contributions of the employees and also identified several outstanding contributors by promotions.