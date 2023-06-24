AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises (AEL) and data centre operator EdgeConneX, has raised $213 million from a clutch of lenders to set up two data centres of 67 MW capacity in the country. The firm would set up a data centre of 50 MW capacity in Delhi and another with a 17 MW in Chennai (phase I).

The financing was finalised through a framework pact with international lenders, including ING Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking. The funding will help AdaniConneX to fast-track the implementation of its data centre under-construction asset portfolio, AEL said in a statement.

“The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data centre capacity of 1 GW by 2030. The achievement marks a significant milestone in developing this transformative initiative, which is set to revolutionise the digital infrastructure in India,” said AdaniConneX CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj said.

The data centres come with customised enterprise colocation offerings and hyperscale solutions.

“The facility shall encourage overall implementation philosophy to power the digital infrastructure by delivering clean and long-term renewable energy solutions aiming toward a carbon-neutral footprint,” AdaniConneX director Anil Sardana said.

India is one of the fastest-growing data centre markets in the world, and as per Crisil estimates the data centre capacity in India is expected to double from about 870 MW in FY22 to 1700-1800 MW by FY25.

AEL’s shared ended down 6.88% lower at `2,231 on the BSE on Friday.