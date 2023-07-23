Adani Wilmar FIR: Jumbotail says extending all support, have zero tolerance policy towards counterfeit products

A day after Adani Wilmar filed an FIR against Jumbotail Pvt. Ltd for allegedly distributing counterfeit ‘Fortune’ products, the B2B platform said it has a zero tolerance policy towards counterfeit products and is offering all assistance to the Adani team. “We continue to offer all assistance to the Adani team to identify the original source of the vendors from whom the products were procured. Jumbotail has a zero tolerance policy towards counterfeit products and we take strict measures to ensure only original products are sold through our platform,” Jumbotail spokesperson said in a statement.

Jumbotail has ensured “all necessary assistance to Adani Wilmar and the law enforcement authorities” to trace the original source of the said alleged counterfeit products. “Adani Wilmar Ltd contacted us about certain alleged counterfeited products. As soon as we received their communication we checked our systems and proactively shared the details of stock available in one of our locations. Based on our information they visited our location to inspect the stocks,” said the spokesperson from Jumbotail.

Adani Wilmar had on Saturday filed a police complaint against the B2B platform and acting upon the complaint, the law enforcement authorities had conducted a raid at Jumbotail’s warehouse. The seized products from the raid included 126 pet bottles of Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil (1 litre packs) without the lid, 37 fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil (1 litre pouches), and 16 pet bottles of Fortune Sarso Oil (1 litre packs).

Jumbotail had, in March, raised a debt funding of Rs 75 crore from Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital. The startup had said it would invest the fresh funds in building deep sourcing capabilities and AI-driven technologies to drive higher customer wallet share to grow its net revenue by 100 per cent and achieve operational profitability in the next 12 months.