Adani Wilmar files FIR against sale of counterfeit ‘Fortune’ products by Jumbotail

FMCG major Adani Wilmar has filed a police complaint against B2B platform Jumbotail Pvt. Ltd for allegedly distributing counterfeit ‘Fortune’ products. Acting upon this complaint, the law enforcement authorities immediately conducted a raid at the B2B platform’s warehouse, and found ‘alarming quantities of counterfeit products bearing the Adani Wilmar brand name’, it said in a statement. The seized products included 126 pet bottles of Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil (1 litre packs) without the lid, 37 fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil (1 litre pouches), and 16 pet bottles of Fortune Sarso Oil (1 litre packs).

Adani Wilmar has lodged the FIR at Badalpur police station in Gautam Budhnagar District, Uttar Pradesh. “At Adani Wilmar, consumer trust and product integrity are paramount. We are deeply concerned about counterfeit products circulating in the market and posing risks to consumers’ health. Taking this matter seriously, we are collaborating with authorities to swiftly identify sources of counterfeits, and take decisive actions against unscrupulous traders. We are committed to offering patrons with high-quality, authentic, and pure products. We will continue to engage in stringent measures to safeguard consumers’ interests and maintain integrity of the brand,” an Adani Wilmar spokesperson said.

The company discovered the malpractice during a routine market survey when a trader raised concerns about discrepancies in the product packaging after making a purchase from B2B online platform Jumbotail. It said that an in-depth examination of the reported products revealed significant mismatches in Batch Code details, fake QR codes, and different packaging materials, confirming the presence of counterfeit products.

Earlier this month, Adani Wilmar had said that its first quarter sales had slumped 15 per cent as a sharp fall in edible prices eclipsed strong demand for its food products. Since last year, edible oil prices have been on decline, hit by lower consumer demand in developed economies, easing of supply in the Black Sea region and strong production of oilseeds. However, it stated that the sales in its food and fast moving consumer goods segment was up 30 per cent on strong demand even as overall sales was dragged by a 15 per cent decline.