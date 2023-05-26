Adani Wilmar enters into whole wheat category with Fortune

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar on Friday announced that the company has entered into the whole wheat category with its brand, Fortune. Adani Wilmar will become the only national player in the category, and will offer the ‘premium wheat varieties’ in the country, viz., Sharbati, Poorna 1544, Lokwan, and MP Grade 1, the company said in a regulatory filing. These range will be available in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Fortune will source the wheat from locations such as Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, renowned for the Sharbati variant. “It is the unique agro-climatic conditions and farming know-how that produces high quality wheats which are golden amber in colour, hard on bite and heavy on the palm to give unbeatable qualities of softness, sweetness and taste in the roti,” it said.

“There is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market. Our products will deliver a wholesome and unadulterated whole wheat experience to consumers across the country,” said Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar. Adani Wilmar is continuously working towards increasing its market share and expand its presence into high-value metro markets such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad.

Earlier in April, Adani Wilmar released its fiscal fourth quarter results, wherein it said that the company achieved nearly 14 per cent growth in volume in the last fiscal, helping the company’s revenue to cross Rs 55,000 crore. The company’s total income stood at Rs 54,327.16 crore in the previous year. Adani Wilmar retails edible oil and other food products under Fortune brand.

Adani Wilmar also noted that supplies of imported edible oils have been smoother during Q4FY23 compared to the earlier part of the year and prices have cooled off from historically high levels and have been stable, stimulating higher consumer demand, especially in the rural population strata. Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore and is one of the largest consumer Food FMCG companies in India.