Adani Transmission raises $90 million on private placement basis

Adani Transmission (ATL) has raised $90 million, or `686.61 crore, on a private placement basis to cater to the growing demands for power by expanding its transmission network.
Adani Transmission (ATL) has raised $90 million, or `686.61 crore, on a private placement basis to cater to the growing demands for power by expanding its transmission network. The $90-million US-denominated fund has been raised by Adani Transmission’s six wholly-owned subsidiaries as part of its $400-million (`3051.61 crore) fund-raising plan.
The company in January raised $310 million in the first tranche. “The notes carry a fixed coupon over the tenor ofnotes and have an amortising structure matching the concession period and revenue profile of the Issuer companies,” the company said in a statement.
With this recent round of placement, Adani Transmission now has a 30-year, 10-year and 17-year paper in the market. In 2019, Adani Transmission won five letter of intents (LoIs) to build, operate and maintain transmission networks in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.