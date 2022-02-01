Adani Total to invest Rs 12,000 crore on 14 geographical areas

The company has already committed an investment of Rs 8,000 crore on CGD over and above Monday’s announcement.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), a joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies of France, plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore on expanding the city gas distribution (CGD) network in 14 new geographical areas, won under the 11th round of bidding for CGD.

The investment that is planned over the next eight years will help the company cater to over 9 million households with piped natural gas, and transport segment with compressed natural gas. To meet the requirement the company aims to set up around 2,000 new CNG stations.

The company has already committed an investment of Rs 8,000 crore on CGD over and above Monday’s announcement taking the total planned investment to Rs 20,000 crore in eight years.

The company claimed it will now have its footprint in 95 districts spread across 12 states making it the largest CGD player in India with 33 geographical areas. In addition, the company operates 19 geographical areas with its JV partner Indian Oil Corporation. Together the 52 geographical areas account for 15% of the country covering 124 districts across 18 states and 3 union territories, the company said.

The government plans to increase natural gas share in the total energy basket to 15% from 6% at present by 2030. The 11th round of CGD bids were invited in September 2021 for 65 geographical areas spread across 215 districts in 19 states, and covers 26% of India’s population.